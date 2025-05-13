Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,090 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Nucor were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,967,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,255,000 after buying an additional 105,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,077,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,220,000 after purchasing an additional 384,205 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nucor by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,627,000 after purchasing an additional 474,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,127,000 after purchasing an additional 68,252 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 4.2%

NUE opened at $120.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.18. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $176.59. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

