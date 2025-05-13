Interval Partners LP Makes New Investment in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in California Resources by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on California Resources from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

California Resources Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of CRC stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.14 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.