Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – May 7th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Ford Motor, Philip Morris International, and Chevron are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders, typically in the form of cash payments or additional shares. These distributions, known as dividends, provide investors with a steady income stream in addition to any potential price appreciation. Companies that pay dividends are often well-established and financially stable, using payouts to reward long-term shareholders. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. 89,010,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,944,387. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,738,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,398,466. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 81,970,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,497,992. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Philip Morris International (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.79. 4,405,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548,103. The firm has a market cap of $273.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.18. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $176.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $135.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,992,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.34. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Read More