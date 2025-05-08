Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Director Anastasi D. Kelly Sells 1,960 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This represents a 10.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $230.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $285.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 54.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,221,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

Read Our Latest Report on HII

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.