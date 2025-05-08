Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.38 and traded as high as C$8.46. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$8.44, with a volume of 252,821 shares traded.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$690.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services.

