TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TORM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of TORM from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.24. TORM has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. TORM’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TORM by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,366,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,273,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TORM by 439.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,885,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TORM by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 262,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

