EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 307,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 59,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apex Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $174.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.88. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

