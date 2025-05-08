Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,691,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,661,000 after purchasing an additional 193,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after buying an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,794,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,316,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $318,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $92.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

