First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Stock Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,503 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $35,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 413,979 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.50. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

