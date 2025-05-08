Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 127.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,280 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 298,085 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 20.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHC opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

