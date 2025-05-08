Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 74,020 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 74,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $97.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.49 and a 1-year high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

