Colonial Trust Co SC Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Colonial Trust Co SC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after buying an additional 1,459,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,315,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,759,000 after buying an additional 1,330,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.22.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

