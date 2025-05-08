BMO Capital Markets Cuts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$50.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSU. Cormark lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

About Trisura Group

Shares of TSU opened at C$37.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.71. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$30.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.75.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

