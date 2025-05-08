BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

BioAtla Stock Performance

BCAB opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.01. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

