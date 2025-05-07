Top Gold Stocks To Watch Now – May 6th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Agnico Eagle Mines, Newmont, and Barrick Gold are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies that explore for, mine, refine or produce gold. By buying gold stocks, investors gain exposure to the price movements of gold while also taking on company-specific risks such as production costs, operational performance and regulatory or geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.94. 17,730,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,829,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,236,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,388,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $308.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

NYSE AEM traded up $4.06 on Tuesday, reaching $118.36. 2,952,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,520. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $63.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.10. 6,276,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,848,955. Newmont has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 11,989,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,443,399. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Featured Stories