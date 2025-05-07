Delaware Ladera Management Company Inc. Invests $90,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Delaware Ladera Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Coterra Energy accounts for approximately 30.2% of Delaware Ladera Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.28%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

