Promising Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – May 6th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Berry Global Group are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the production, distribution, and servicing of capital goods such as machinery, construction equipment, aerospace systems and defense products. They give investors exposure to the health of manufacturing, infrastructure and related industries, and tend to rise or fall in tandem with broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.01 on Tuesday, reaching $274.25. The company had a trading volume of 49,176,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,677,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.60 and its 200 day moving average is $326.33. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,070,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,052,006. The firm has a market cap of $940.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $127.51 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.97 and a 200-day moving average of $196.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

BERY traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,809,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,205. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BERY

Further Reading