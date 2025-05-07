Epacria Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC raised its position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. FRP comprises about 1.2% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FRP were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FRP by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter valued at $59,067,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FRP by 217.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FRP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FRPH opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $530.62 million, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.59. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

FRP Profile

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

