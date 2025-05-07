EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $81.51 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,763 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $81,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.77. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.