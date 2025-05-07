Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.500 EPS.

SMCI opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

