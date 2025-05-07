JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 13.50% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $57,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JSCP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. AIFG Consultants Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.