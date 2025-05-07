Eminence Capital LP Acquires 341,318 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,318 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises about 2.5% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $163,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Pinterest by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 484.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pinterest Price Performance
PINS stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,222. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,828,392. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
