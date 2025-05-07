Diligent Investors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 118.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 161,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 843.5% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 41,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

