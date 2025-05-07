QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Reduced by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,774 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,721,882,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,053,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after buying an additional 1,493,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 525.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,413,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $217,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.00. The company has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,599 shares of company stock worth $5,733,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

