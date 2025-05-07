Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5107 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a 1.0% increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $151.80 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $152.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.62.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Argus set a $148.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

