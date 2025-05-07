DigitalBridge Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,084 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises about 1.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $26,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Melius downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

