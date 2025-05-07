Cetera Investment Advisers Has $51.17 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,831 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $51,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,256,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.