CastleKnight Management LP Sells 40,200 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

CastleKnight Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Machines were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,220,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 609,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 191,733 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,654,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 66,581 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Intuitive Machines from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 37,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $292,255.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,628.32. This trade represents a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $88,748.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,731.20. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LUNR opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

