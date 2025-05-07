Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Raised by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 3.5 %

CRL opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 768.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.93 and a 200-day moving average of $167.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.