Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 32,099 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $56,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $123.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.46. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

