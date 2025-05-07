Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after buying an additional 40,784 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Stryker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SYK opened at $377.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.95 and a 200 day moving average of $374.03. The company has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

