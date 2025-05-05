STP (STPT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $146.25 Million

STP (STPT) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $146.25 million and approximately $204.84 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STP has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00003166 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00022635 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00002448 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.02706703. The last known price of STP is 0.07395962 USD and is up 17.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $198,983,498.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

