Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FLGT. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

FLGT stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.09. 35,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $25.11.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 59.39%. The company had revenue of $73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Kim bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,580.72. This trade represents a 40.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 48.2% during the first quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 162,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52,768 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 106.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 50,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

