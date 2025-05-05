Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $166.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cardinal Health traded as high as $152.98 and last traded at $151.48, with a volume of 395105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.53.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.38 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
