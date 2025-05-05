Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Billion in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,321,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,896,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $520.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

