Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,994,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $569.34 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.13. The firm has a market cap of $575.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.