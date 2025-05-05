Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 62,137 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,137 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $62,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,587 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $807,376.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,849,944.78. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $1,475,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,587.76. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,786 shares of company stock worth $62,156,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $208.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.84. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of -155.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.57.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

