Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equinix (EQIX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) in the last few weeks:

5/1/2025 – Equinix had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,030.00 to $1,050.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $978.00 to $1,018.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/22/2025 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $1,040.00 to $1,030.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,020.00 to $970.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at Cfra Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/28/2025 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $978.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $822.00 to $834.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $1,028.00 to $990.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $883.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $828.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $894.69. The company has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get Equinix Inc alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.01%.

In related news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 215 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.73, for a total transaction of $199,891.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,513.85. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,878,652.27. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,068. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.