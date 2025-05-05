IOTA Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $756.24 million and $26.14 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,746,223,722 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

