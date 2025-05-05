Payoneer Global (PAYO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Payoneer Global to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter. Payoneer Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Payoneer Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAYO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 715,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,309. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

Several analysts have commented on PAYO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

