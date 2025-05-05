Manulife Financial (MFC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $31.45. 242,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,320. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manulife Financial stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.