Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,174,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 16.95% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,317,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,531 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 76,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 84,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

