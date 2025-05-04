Comerica Bank Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.79.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

