Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $193.02 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

