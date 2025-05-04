Alteri Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,571,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after buying an additional 189,082 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,573,000 after acquiring an additional 311,385 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $620.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

