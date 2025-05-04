Top Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now – May 1st

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Berry Global Group, Hims & Hers Health, MARA, and Shift4 Payments are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalization typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. These firms are generally more established than small-cap companies—often having proven business models and growing revenues—but still offer higher growth potential (and somewhat higher risk) than large-cap stalwarts. Investors often look to mid-caps for a balance of stability and growth in their portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 144,132,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,085,038. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

NYSE:BERY traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.69. 18,809,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $74.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.60.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.34. 33,751,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,529,269. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 1.65.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 53,296,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,100,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. MARA has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 6.10.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.45. 7,102,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,235. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $56.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

