Bearing Point Capital LLC Makes New $772,000 Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

