Benjamin Edwards Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $19,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $593,242,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,104,000 after acquiring an additional 980,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 650,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,135 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 2.2 %

RDVY stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2544 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

