Bearing Point Capital LLC Invests $860,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $125.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

