Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) is Beaconlight Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Beaconlight Capital LLC reduced its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,670 shares during the period. Digimarc accounts for about 10.8% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 3.62% of Digimarc worth $29,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 469.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMRC opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.53. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Digimarc from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

